Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.65. Reading International shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 98,978 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.
About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
