Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.65. Reading International shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 98,978 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,650,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 690,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

