Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Up 33.2% in September

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sportsman's Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sportsman's Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sportsman's Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman's Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman's Warehouse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,778,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWH opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.83. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman's Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

