Short Interest in EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Increases By 33.3%

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of EXXAY opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

Get EXXARO RESOURCE/S alerts:

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.