Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Increases By 33.3%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shares of SSSAF opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.