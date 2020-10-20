SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SMGI opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. SMG Industries has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About SMG Industries
