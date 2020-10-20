SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMGI opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. SMG Industries has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

