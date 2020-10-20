Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 33.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APVO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.50.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

