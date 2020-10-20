$21.05 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will post sales of $21.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.25 million and the highest is $22.64 million. Zynex posted sales of $11.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $80.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.21 million to $80.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.33 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

