Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KYN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,978,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 499,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

