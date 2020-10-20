Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KYN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $14.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
