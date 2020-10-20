Short Interest in Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Increases By 33.8%

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Shares of IGGGF stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.