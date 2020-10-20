Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Grows By 33.8%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.5 days.
Shares of Orora stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Orora has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.
About Orora
