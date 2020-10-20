Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Grows By 33.8%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.5 days.

Shares of Orora stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Orora has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

