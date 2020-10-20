Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

