FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $587.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $587.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.00 million and the lowest is $572.80 million. FleetCor Technologies reported sales of $681.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

NYSE FLT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 107.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

