iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 2,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

