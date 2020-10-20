Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 34.0% in September

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 75,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

