Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.97 Million

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to post $493.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.70 million and the highest is $525.50 million. Envista posted sales of $659.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Envista stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 182,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Envista by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Envista by 381.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envista by 70.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.