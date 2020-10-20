Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,816,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 6,557,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on OBNNF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Sunday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

