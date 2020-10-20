Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.17

News coverage about Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) has been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Concho Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and natural gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:CXO opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.52.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

