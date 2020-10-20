Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of VVNT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.93 and a beta of 0.39. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $5,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $46,897,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

