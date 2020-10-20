SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.02.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

