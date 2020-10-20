Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several analysts recently commented on FBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

