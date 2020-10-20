Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after purchasing an additional 835,505 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter.

EVA stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.57 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

