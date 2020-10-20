TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,556.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $2,920,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,962 shares of company stock valued at $17,964,109. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

