zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.50 ($164.12).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €157.20 ($184.94) on Monday. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €168.00 ($197.65). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

