Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.00 ($98.82).

ETR:WCH opened at €90.44 ($106.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.51. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52 week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52 week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

