JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.19 ($194.34).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €139.28 ($163.86) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €133.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

