ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

zooplus AG Given a €153.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
zooplus AG Given a €153.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Wacker Chemie AG Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Wacker Chemie AG Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen
ZEAL Network Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research
ZEAL Network Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Prosiebensat 1 Media Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Prosiebensat 1 Media Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report