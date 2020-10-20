ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.