ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.
About ZEAL Network
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.