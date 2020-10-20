K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of €13.60 ($16.00).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

