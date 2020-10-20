Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.31).

ETR PSM opened at €10.98 ($12.92) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.72 and a 200-day moving average of €9.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

