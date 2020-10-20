Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.04 ($63.58).

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) stock opened at €61.58 ($72.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.19. Aurubis AG has a 1-year low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 1-year high of €62.90 ($74.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

