Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Lanxess stock opened at €49.75 ($58.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.90. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.