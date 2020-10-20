Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €235.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €218.08 ($256.56).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €197.20 ($232.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €205.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €221.70 ($260.82).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

