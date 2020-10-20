HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.81 ($63.31).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €55.50 ($65.29) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.98. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of €53.35 ($62.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.