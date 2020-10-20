Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Monday. Hamborner REIT AG has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.65 and a 200-day moving average of €8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.80 million and a P/E ratio of 33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

