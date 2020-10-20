Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.70).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €6.59 ($7.75) on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 1-year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.13 and a 200 day moving average of €8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

