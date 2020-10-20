RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €420.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €706.50 ($831.18) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €635.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €527.61.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

