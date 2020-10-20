RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €420.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €706.50 ($831.18) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €635.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €527.61.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Analyst Recommendations for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Concho Resources Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.17
Concho Resources Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.17
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
SOUTH32 LTD/S Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
SOUTH32 LTD/S Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Enviva Partners LP Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Enviva Partners LP Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
TechTarget, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
TechTarget, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report