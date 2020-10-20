Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.98. Evonik Industries AG has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.