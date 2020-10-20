UBS Group Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.87 ($53.96).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €44.08 ($51.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.79. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.