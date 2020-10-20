Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.90).

ETR CBK opened at €4.40 ($5.18) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.08. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

