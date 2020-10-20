Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

