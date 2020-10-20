Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.57.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

