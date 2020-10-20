Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.59 and a 200-day moving average of €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

