Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.59 and a 200-day moving average of €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

zooplus AG Given a €153.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
zooplus AG Given a €153.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Wacker Chemie AG Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group
Wacker Chemie AG Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Volkswagen
ZEAL Network Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research
ZEAL Network Given a €50.50 Price Target at Warburg Research
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Given a €7.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Prosiebensat 1 Media Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Prosiebensat 1 Media Given a €14.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report