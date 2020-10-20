BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.73 ($65.57).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €53.21 ($62.60) on Monday. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.68. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion and a PE ratio of 45.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

