Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.36 ($102.77).

HEN3 stock opened at €90.46 ($106.42) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.50. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

