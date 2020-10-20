Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.92 ($125.79).

Symrise stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €117.23 and a 200-day moving average of €104.62. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

