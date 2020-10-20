Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.35 ($115.71).

Shares of BEI stock opened at €99.98 ($117.62) on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 12 month high of €108.05 ($127.12). The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.57.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

