Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.59 and a 200 day moving average of €30.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

