Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.59 and a 200 day moving average of €30.57.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

