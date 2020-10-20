Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRTN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

