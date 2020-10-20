Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRTN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.
Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.
In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
