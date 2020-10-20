Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

MRNS opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $460.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $13,201,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,812,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 557,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 439,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

