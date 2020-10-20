ValuEngine Upgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MoneyGram International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.37. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

