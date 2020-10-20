McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $4,944,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

