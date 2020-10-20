Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS LONEQ opened at $0.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Lonestar Resources US has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.99.

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties.

